Stephen Francis Collopy

Stephen F. Collopy, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Born in Methuen, MA, on March 9, 1960, to Francis and Emilie (Orlando) Collopy, Steve brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.

A proud graduate of Methuen High School (1978) and Northern Essex Community College, Steve was a natural athlete, excelling in soccer, basketball, golf, and tennis. He was also a talented actor and singer, remembered for his standout performances as Jesus in Godspell at Merrimack College and as the Boy in Road at Gloucester Stage Company.

Steve had a passion for writing and was known for his sharp wit and introspective outlook on life. He had a knack for entertaining family, friends, and even strangers, often sharing lines from his favorite movies and television shows at a moment’s notice. Affectionately known as “Funcle” to his many nieces and nephews, Steve delighted in creating and directing skits for them to perform, filling their lives with laughter and creativity.

Steve cherished his time with his high school buddies, enjoyed family gatherings with the “COLANDOS,” and fondly remembered his childhood dog, Bronson, as well as his beloved cats, Smoofiye and Joey.

The Collopy family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ventre, Steve’s best friend and confidant, for his unwavering love, care, and support.

Steve is survived by his father, Frank; siblings Michael (Susan), Carol Freeman, David (Kim), Alicia (Scott) Benesh, and Maura (Michael Jones); ten nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; Uncle and Aunt, Joseph and Ailene Orlando; and countless cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Emilie; his Uncle Larry Collopy; Uncle and Aunt, Louie and Angela Russotto and brother-in-law David Freeman.