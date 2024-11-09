Suspected shoplifter arrested after theft of tools at Home Depot

A suspected shoplifter has been arrested in the theft of tools at Home Depot.

Julie Jarmusik, 43, of Ocala, was apprehended by a loss prevention officer after sticking tools in her purse and attempting to leave the store without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When an officer arrived on the scene, it was determined the Massachusetts native had attempted to steal two Husky sockets valued at $6.34, a Husky ratcheting wrench valued at $10.47 a wood-handled foam brush valued at $3.08 and a bottle of water.

A criminal history checked showed she has no previous theft convictions.

Jarmusik was arrested on a charge theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.