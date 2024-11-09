Veterans Day should have no impact on trash pickup in The Villages

The Villages has offered information announcement about trash pickup on Veterans Day.
Community Development Districts 1-11
If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 located in Sumter
County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no
sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
Community Development District No. 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney
If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Village of DeLuna
and Hammock at Fenney there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the
holiday.
Village Community Development District 13 (excluding
Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14
If you live in Community District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and
Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation schedule change
due to the holiday.
Lady Lake/Lake County
If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11
or 14), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no
sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.