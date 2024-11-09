Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

To the Editor:

I saw a Letter to the Editor on here recently from a woman named Candice saying she is not happy that her neighbor has a newborn baby living there as that violates the rules. It even violates the 80/20 rule. Yet everyone in the comments is attacking her and telling her to let them live where they want.

I find that hilarious. If that is the case, what is the point of the rules? Get off the high horse people and leave Candice alone. Stop acting like you couldn’t care less about the rules. If your neighbor decided to one day stop taking care of the yard and left tires in the yard, broken down vehicle in the driveway on bricks, and grass 5 feet tall, you would be complaining in a heart beat. Or maybe a neighbor moves in a bunch of 20-25 year olds who play loud music all day long. You would complain. So stop

Rules are the rules and that is what keeps The Villages in line. The sad part of this entire situation is I fear Candice, The Villages will never help you with the issue. The rules are only followed by the Villages if they can do something about it without having to hire lawyers.

Charles Brand

Village of St. Charles