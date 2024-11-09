83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 9, 2024
type here...

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I saw a Letter to the Editor on here recently from a woman named Candice saying she is not happy that her neighbor has a newborn baby living there as that violates the rules. It even violates the 80/20 rule. Yet everyone in the comments is attacking her and telling her to let them live where they want.
I find that hilarious. If that is the case, what is the point of the rules? Get off the high horse people and leave Candice alone. Stop acting like you couldn’t care less about the rules. If your neighbor decided to one day stop taking care of the yard and left tires in the yard, broken down vehicle in the driveway on bricks, and grass 5 feet tall, you would be complaining in a heart beat. Or maybe a neighbor moves in a bunch of 20-25 year olds who play loud music all day long. You would complain. So stop
Rules are the rules and that is what keeps The Villages in line. The sad part of this entire situation is I fear Candice, The Villages will never help you with the issue. The rules are only followed by the Villages if they can do something about it without having to hire lawyers.

Charles Brand
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Condition of golf courses after the hurricanes

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to commend the personnel at the golf courses in The Villages.

Under age child living in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident is fed up and frustrated because there is a baby in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

This time we will have a peaceful transfer of power

A Lake Lake resident says it’s reassuring that there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the presidential election.

Photos