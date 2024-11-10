Armand Joseph Maillet

Armand was born in Fitchburg, MA. His mother Emma was from Prince Edward Island and his father Dosithee was from Rogersville, New Brunswick. His father passed away in February 1943, when Armand was 13. His mother then had to work to support the family. He had three brothers and two sisters, all now deceased.

He left high school in October 1946 to enlist in the Navy and served for 4 years. After boot camp he was trained as a Navy aviation radioman, his introduction to vacuum tubes. When he left the Navy, he worked to complete his delayed high school graduation and earned his diploma, class of 1949.

Using the GI Bill, he enrolled in a Radio/TV Broadcast Engineering school at RCA Institutes. This provided detailed vacuum tube knowledge. He also earned a 1st FCC radio/telephone license.

He worked for a division of ITT/FEC with 2 of their microwave design engineers installing microwave communication systems on the oil and gas pipeline which ran from Oklahoma, splitting in Illinois and traveling to Wisconsin and Michigan. Using his FCC license Armand signed 48 of the 60 stations into service. He worked with ITT/FEC on microwave and TACAN projects for the next 6 or 7 years.

He married Phyllis Wermelskirchen in 1954 in Maryville, MO. They had three children, Dennis, now near Tulsa, Barbara in Oklahoma City and Roger, now in Jacksonville. He and Phyllis divorced in 1977 leaving him to continue raising his teenage son Roger.

In the mid-60’s he went to Farleigh-Dickinson and to St. Mary’s Jr. College to study more science and math. He earned an associate’s degree in engineering.

In 1962 he joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Atlantic City, NJ. In 1964 he transitioned to FAA headquarters in Washington, DC, and began working on radar video mapping systems, then began working on upgrading displays for air traffic controllers. Then in 1974 he was assigned as project engineer working to upgrade airport radar systems. He worked through the conversion of airport radars from vacuum tubes to transistors (ASR-7), to microchips (ASR-8), to digital (ASR-9). In his last FAA assignment, as the project manager, he was the government liaison with MIT’s Lincoln Labs, the designer of a system for seeing what is on the runways at larger airports. The collaboration with MIT engineers allowed the FAA to incorporate the latest military technology to accomplish ground mapping. That system allows air traffic controllers see all ground activity, even through heavy rain. This system was the ASDE-3.

He retired from FAA in November 1989. In May 1990 he began working for NYMA, a beltway contractor, continuing to work on his last FAA project, for both financial benefit and to keep busy. He left NYMA in the fall of 1993.

He and Susan Boatwright Kelley met in 1990 and married 3½ years later. They met at a Country Western dance and continued dancing until Armand was no longer able.

After their marriage and retirements, they traveled the United States in their Winnebago motorhome. They had a bit of travel overseas, but most of their travel was to Texas, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Colorado and the Maritimes in Canada to visit their children and other relatives. They also went to Forest City, Iowa where their Winnebago was built and attended several of Winnebago’s Grand National Rallies.

After moving to Waterman Village, they continued to dance at several locations in the area. As his vision deteriorated his participation in activities slowed significantly.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Sue, and his children Dennis, Barbara and Roger. Also, four grandchildren, Danica Kolar (Kris), Melissa Torre (Brian), Aletrice Vail (Brandon), and Darron Lattomus (Melissa) and 7 great grandchildren, Leo, Lily, Angel, Charlotte, Lucy, Leo and Emma.

He is also survived by his step-sons Paul Kelley (July) and Rodney Kelley (Mandy), step- grandchildren Cameron (Kristine), Miranda, Sierra and Brooke (Zack), and great grandson Holden.