Arraignment set for golf staffer charged with child sex solicitation

An arraignment date has been set for a golf staffer charged with trying to set up sex with a child.

David Carbary, 71, who is the golf staff lead at Bonifay Championship Course, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 10 in Marion County Court on charges of using a computer to solicit a parent, legal guardian or custodian of a child for unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He was arrested earlier this month and remains free on $4,000 bond.

The New York native began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden.

He worked for 31 years as a vocational instructor and a computer technician, retiring in 2011 from the New York State Department of Corrections.