Sunday, November 10, 2024
Arraignment set for golf staffer charged with child sex solicitation

By Staff Report
Screenshot
David Carbary works at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.

An arraignment date has been set for a golf staffer charged with trying to set up sex with a child.

David Carbary, 71, who is the golf staff lead at Bonifay Championship Course, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 10 in Marion County Court on charges of using a computer to solicit a parent, legal guardian or custodian of a child for unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He was arrested earlier this month and remains free on $4,000 bond.

The New York native began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden.

He worked for 31 years as a vocational instructor and a computer technician, retiring in 2011 from the New York State Department of Corrections.

