Billiards tables will be recovered at Silver Lake Recreation Center

By Staff Report
The Silver Lake Recreation Center Billiards Room will be closed for table recovering Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 22.

For more information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

