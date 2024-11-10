Billiards tables will be recovered at Silver Lake Recreation Center

The Silver Lake Recreation Center Billiards Room will be closed for table recovering Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 22.
For more information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
The Silver Lake Recreation Center Billiards Room will be closed for table recovering Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 22.
For more information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.