Concetta Reutenauer

Concetta R. Angelini Reutenauer passed away peacefully October 6, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, resilience, and boundless love. She was a devoted wife to the late William R. Angelini Sr. and Paul Reutenauer Sr., and her strength, compassion, and unyielding spirit were cherished by everyone blessed to know her.

Concetta was the beloved mother of William R. Angelini Jr., Thomas L. Angelini, and Paul F. Angelini, and a loving mother-in-law to Joan Angelini and Ilda Carapico. Her joy was immeasurable when spending time with her precious grandchildren-Sara J. Angelini, Christopher J. Angelini, Julia Rose Angelini, and Luciana Yvonne Angelini-who were her heart’s delight and inspiration. Concetta’s nurturing spirit extended to her stepchildren, Paul Reutenauer and his wife Tina, Michael and Sheila DeChello, and Molly and Larry McKenna, as well as Kate and John Jensen and Dan Reutenauer

An exceptional entrepreneur, Concetta made her mark in the beauty industry, owning several successful New Haven salons, including Panache.

For the past 20 years, Concetta resided in The Villages, a vibrant retirement community in Florida, where she embraced a fulfilling life surrounded by friends who became family. She was Devoted to her church.

Above all, Concetta was the heart and soul of her family, bringing them together through her love of cooking and hosting countless family gatherings. Her kitchen was a place of laughter, warmth, and delicious aromas, but also the importance of love, unity, and family.

A proud graduate of Eli Whitney Technical High School in New Haven,.