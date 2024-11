A dance raised $6,300 to support Villages Honor Flight.

The event took place Nov. 1 at Lake Miona Recreation Center, marking the third time it was held to raise money for Villages Honor Flight. The dance was put on by Villagers Sam and Nadine Landis.

Male and female Army recruiters were there to dance with those attending the event, many of whom were patriotically dressed in red, white and blue.

The band Four for the Road performed at the fundraiser.