Francis Paquette

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Francis J. Paquette, of The Villages FL, previously of Auburn, MA on November 2, 2024, after a long hard battle with Diabetes and Heart Disease. He passed away at the age of 80. He leaves his loving and dedicated wife Janet M. (Turcotte) Paquette who recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary, his children who he cherished Timothy J. Paquette and his partner Theresa Mackin of Auburn, MA, his daughter Kathleen M. Bates and her husband James of Oxford, MA and his daughter Patricia A. McGough of Auburn, MA.

Francis also leaves his grandchildren who he loved dearly, Allie and Meghan Paquette of Worcester, MA, Nicholas and Kelsey Bates of Oxford, MA, Patrick, Casey and Tyler McGough of Auburn, MA and Caleb and Mackenzie Mackin of Auburn, MA.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Jennie (Bianco) Paquette and his siblings Joseph L. Paquette and Jean Pardini.

He left many nieces and nephews and many great friends.

He was a graduate of Holy Name High School. He was in the Army National Guard for 6 years and then worked 37 years for Mass Electric in Worcester Ma.

Fran was an avid golfer who enjoyed working at Mallory Country Club in The Villages, FL for 14 years.

He was previously involved in the Auburn MA Sr. and Jr. League baseball, St. Joseph’s youth basketball league, former member of the Pine Ridge Golf Club in Leicester MA, former member of the Auburn MA K of C, presently a member of the American Legion of Lady Lake, FL. He supported youth golf in The Villages FL and the Special Olympics. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s activities for many years.