78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Hawk perched on church steeple in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This hawk perched on top of a church steeple in The Villages during a foggy sunrise created this amazing scene. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

defaultHawk perched on church steeple in The Villages
Hawk perched on church steeple in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsider says couple with baby in The Villages should be left alone

An outsider has followed the baby-in-The-Villages drama and argues the couple and their baby should be left alone.

Here’s how we can keep unlicensed drivers off our streets

A retired law enforcement officer living in The Villages offers an idea for dealing with the high volume of arrests for driving without a license.

Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his thoughts with regard to a young baby said to be living in a home in The Villages.

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

A Village of St. Charles resident stands up for a previous letter writer who wants to see the rules followed when it comes to newborn baby living in her neighborhood.

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Photos