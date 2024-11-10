85 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Lady Lake man freed from jail after teen reveals incest

By Staff Report
Comments
John Jones
John Jones

A Lady Lake man has been freed after nearly a year behind bars in a case in which he was charged with incest.

John Joseph Jones, 49, pleaded no contest this past month in Lake County Court to charges of sexual battery and incest in a case involving a teenager. He has been placed under community control for five years, must register as a sex offender and will be considered a convicted felon.

Jones had been arrested over the Christmas holidays in 2023 and remained behind bars until he was sentenced.

The sexual abuse occurred in June 2023, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was a recording of the incident. In addition, there was a recorded call involving Jones and his mother, in which he apparently admitted to the sexual contact. In the incident, the 240 pound-Jones overpowered the much smaller female who told her mother, setting up a confrontation with Jones, involving his wife and ultimately, his mother.

Jones apparently became aware of the investigation by law enforcement and said he was going “camping” and would be “disappearing.” The native New Yorker was arrested Dec. 11 at his residence.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the newly freed Jones has registered as a sex offender at his home at 207 Skyline Drive in Lady Lake.

