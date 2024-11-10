81.3 F
Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

This morning I read a Letter to the Editor with the headline Under age child living in The Villages. It voiced the frustration of a resident who has been unsuccessful in her attempts to have a young couple and their newborn ejected from their home in her neighborhood.As I read it, I agreed with the writer, this young family, with their infant, are definitely in violation of our “no child” rule. And, yes, “Rules are rules.”
Then I read the last sentence:”We all want them gone, and no one even associates with them.”
And thought back…1960; another young couple; their first house; their baby; their struggles; the love and joy of life..I was there…
Then I read again that line…”and no one even associates with them.”
Think about that…

Clarence Maschinot
Village of St. Charles

