Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

To the Editor:

This morning I read a Letter to the Editor with the headline Under age child living in The Villages. It voiced the frustration of a resident who has been unsuccessful in her attempts to have a young couple and their newborn ejected from their home in her neighborhood.As I read it, I agreed with the writer, this young family, with their infant, are definitely in violation of our “no child” rule. And, yes, “Rules are rules.”

Then I read the last sentence:”We all want them gone, and no one even associates with them.”

And thought back…1960; another young couple; their first house; their baby; their struggles; the love and joy of life..I was there…

Then I read again that line…”and no one even associates with them.”

Think about that…

Clarence Maschinot

Village of St. Charles