Price set for Developer’s sale of amenities south of State Road 44

By Meta Minton
A price has been set for the Developer’s sale of amenities south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

The Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors had agreed in October to hire PFM Consulting to determine a price for the amenities located in Community Development Districts 12 and 13. CDD 12 includes the villages of Fenney, DeLuna, DeSoto, Linden and Monarch Grove. CDD 13 includes the villages of Bradford, Cason Hammock, Chitty Chatty, Citrus Grove, Hawkins, Richmond, St. Catherine and St. Johns.

The “preliminary value” has been calculated to be $246.49 million.

The recreation facilities to be purchased using residents’ amenity money include five executive golf courses, 28 swimming pools, recreation centers, pitch and putt courses, softball fields and dog parks.

The sale is expected to close in February.

There have been concerns in the past about purchases from the Developer, including the Morse Boulevard Bridge, which recently underwent a major project aimed at shoring up the islands that support the bridge.

