Richard D. Servi, aged 80, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024, in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Born on September 6, 1944, Richard lived a full and vibrant life surrounded by family and friends who deeply cherished him.

Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Dolly (Brian) Tanguay, Michele Price, and Carmen Servi; step-children, Stasi Zielinski, Steph Zielinski, and Jim (Nikki) Zielinski; grandchildren, Owen (Jena) Elizondo, Joshua (Beth) Tanguay, Nate (Brooke) Tanguay, Nick Tanguay, Abby Price, and Lexi Price; great grandchildren Henry, Fritz, and Lincoln; siblings Ken, Dan, David, Judy, Kathy, Chris, Patti, and Sue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Beth Servi, his brother Robert Servi, and sister Mary Smith.

Richard’s life was marked by his deep connections with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and the love he had for his family.