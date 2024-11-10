69 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Richard D. Servi

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Richard D. Servi, aged 80, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024, in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Born on September 6, 1944, Richard lived a full and vibrant life surrounded by family and friends who deeply cherished him.

Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Dolly (Brian) Tanguay, Michele Price, and Carmen Servi; step-children, Stasi Zielinski, Steph Zielinski, and Jim (Nikki) Zielinski; grandchildren, Owen (Jena) Elizondo, Joshua (Beth) Tanguay, Nate (Brooke) Tanguay, Nick Tanguay, Abby Price, and Lexi Price; great grandchildren Henry, Fritz, and Lincoln; siblings Ken, Dan, David, Judy, Kathy, Chris, Patti, and Sue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Beth Servi, his brother Robert Servi, and sister Mary Smith.

Richard’s life was marked by his deep connections with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and the love he had for his family.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

A Village of St. Charles resident stands up for a previous letter writer who wants to see the rules followed when it comes to newborn baby living in her neighborhood.

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Condition of golf courses after the hurricanes

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to commend the personnel at the golf courses in The Villages.

Under age child living in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident is fed up and frustrated because there is a baby in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

Photos