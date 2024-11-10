78.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Wildwood commissioner to speak to LWV about home rule

By Staff Report
Joe Elliott
Commissioner Joe Elliott

Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott will speak to the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County about the topic of home rule.

Elliott, a resident of The Villages, will make the presentation at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Fruitland Park Library at 601 W Berckman St.

Elliott was recognized by the Florida League of Cities with a 2024 Home Rule Hero award for his work and advocacy efforts during the Florida Legislature’s 2024 session.
One of five non-partisan city commissioners serving the city of Wildwood, he believes that we all have the responsibility to be involved in, and work towards, the betterment of all the citizens.

He has served in many capacities, including as a member of the Florida League of Cities, on the Transportation Policy Committee and the Advocacy Committee, a member of the Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and a committeeman for Precinct 129.

