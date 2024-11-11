81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 11, 2024
type here...

Antrim Dells residents wary of The Villages’ plan for nearby acreage

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Antrim Dells residents have concerns about a plan by The Villages to annex 9.5 acres next to their community to Wildwood.

A Villages community of upscale courtyard villas, Antrim Dells is north of County Road 44 and east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

The annexation property is south of County Road 44A less than a quarter mile east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

The pink shaded area shows the land The Villages wants to annex. It is located next to the Village of Antrim Dells
The pink shaded area shows the land The Villages wants to annex. It is located next to the Village of Antrim Dells.

Wildwood commissioners heard a first reading of the proposed annexation ordinance Monday and could take final action by the end of November.

Antrim Dells resident Michael Balsama told commissioners he supports the project and that The Villages likely will build a quality age-restricted neighborhood.

“I’m not opposed, but I do have some questions,” he said.

Balsama said he wants to know the location of the community’s entrances both for future residents and construction.

He questioned how the project will affect Community Development District 10 and Antrim Dells and whether an existing oak tree canopy will be maintained.

Mayor Ed Wolf said project details won’t be available until a site plan is presented.

Commissioners also approved the final plan for a 64-lot neighborhood on 39 acres in the Villages of Southern Oaks along Central Parkway near Middleton.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

When you buy in a 55+ community you expect to live in 55+ community

A reader says that when you spend quite a bit of money to purchase a house in a 55+ community, you expect it to be 55+.

ARC applicants should take note of rescheduled meeting

An upcoming Architectural Review Committee meeting has been rescheduled. We've got details.

Snowbird weighs in on baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha

A returning snowbird we weighs in on the baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha in the Village of DeLuna.

Outsider says couple with baby in The Villages should be left alone

An outsider has followed the baby-in-The-Villages drama and argues the couple and their baby should be left alone.

Here’s how we can keep unlicensed drivers off our streets

A retired law enforcement officer living in The Villages offers an idea for dealing with the high volume of arrests for driving without a license.

Photos