Antrim Dells residents wary of The Villages’ plan for nearby acreage

Antrim Dells residents have concerns about a plan by The Villages to annex 9.5 acres next to their community to Wildwood.

A Villages community of upscale courtyard villas, Antrim Dells is north of County Road 44 and east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

The annexation property is south of County Road 44A less than a quarter mile east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

Wildwood commissioners heard a first reading of the proposed annexation ordinance Monday and could take final action by the end of November.

Antrim Dells resident Michael Balsama told commissioners he supports the project and that The Villages likely will build a quality age-restricted neighborhood.

“I’m not opposed, but I do have some questions,” he said.

Balsama said he wants to know the location of the community’s entrances both for future residents and construction.

He questioned how the project will affect Community Development District 10 and Antrim Dells and whether an existing oak tree canopy will be maintained.

Mayor Ed Wolf said project details won’t be available until a site plan is presented.

Commissioners also approved the final plan for a 64-lot neighborhood on 39 acres in the Villages of Southern Oaks along Central Parkway near Middleton.