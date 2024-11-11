74.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Square Entertainment for Tuesday, November 12

By Staff Report
Comments

Justin Heet Band

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Chasing Amy

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Band Behavior

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Trivia Tuesday

Sawgrass Grove |  12:00 PM

Ferris Deluxe

Sawgrass Grove |  5:00 PM

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

When you buy in a 55+ community you expect to live in 55+ community

A reader says that when you spend quite a bit of money to purchase a house in a 55+ community, you expect it to be 55+.

Snowbird weighs in on baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha

A returning snowbird we weighs in on the baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha in the Village of DeLuna.

Outsider says couple with baby in The Villages should be left alone

An outsider has followed the baby-in-The-Villages drama and argues the couple and their baby should be left alone.

Here’s how we can keep unlicensed drivers off our streets

A retired law enforcement officer living in The Villages offers an idea for dealing with the high volume of arrests for driving without a license.

Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his thoughts with regard to a young baby said to be living in a home in The Villages.

