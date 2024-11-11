71.1 F
The Villages
Monday, November 11, 2024
Mark your calendar for Christmas train show in The Villages

By Staff Report
Mark your calendar for the largest free family Christmas Train show in Florida.

The Villages Model Train Club will be hosting the Christmas train show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 through 14 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

More than 9,000 people attended last year’s show.

The club will be running every gauge (size) of model trains filling up all rooms at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Trains will include Lionel, American Flyer, Marx, Bachmann, LG and many others. There will be wonderful Christmas train scenes of Plasticvlle, Dept. 56 and Dickens Village.

Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will be “on board” to greet children of all ages (providing wonderful family photo opportunities.)

