Mary M. Gale

Mary M. Gale, of the Villages, FL passed away peacefully on October 31st at 8:08 pm.

She was born in Stickney, West Virginia on October 25, 1936 to Clayton and Hazel (Kirby) Henderson.

Mary moved from West Virginia as a child with her parents to Illinois in 1947. She married/divorced Peter Franks having two children – a daughter and a son.

She later married Harold (Corky) Gale on April 4, 1980. They adopted a boy, Justin, in 1982.

Surviving is her wonderful husband Corky of 44 years also living in the Villages; one daughter, one son, Michael Franks of Snoqualmie, WA; two granddaughters, Brooke Huntley of Washington, Il and Joselyn Gale of Arizona; two grandsons Jaylen Gale of Arizona, and Beau Franks of Snoqualmie, WA.; and finally two great granddaughters, Alexxa Huntley, and Ellie Huntley of Washington Il.

Preceding Mary in death are her parents; an infant sister, Nancy; an infant grandson, Jason and her beloved son, Justin.

She was employed for 38 years in the finance industry starting at 1st National Bank and ultimately retiring as a Branch Manager from CEFCU. She achieved the position of the first female Vice President in the state of Illinois at 1st National Bank. Mary enjoyed her time at the bank and CEFCU as they were both memorable times.

She has her family and many friends in Illinois and the Villages, FL.

Mary hopes she will be remembered for her sense of humor and wit.

In respecting Mary’s wishes, there will be no visitation with only private graveside services.