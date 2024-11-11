Parking Patrol member documents Bad Parking at Brownwood

This truck was parked facing traffic near Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood.
Thanks to our member of the Parking Patrol who documented this infraction.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
