Police detective honored for role in catching sex assault suspect

Wildwood Detective Sergeant David Clarkson has been awarded the police department’s first ever Medal of Valor for his successful effort to arrest a sexual assault suspect.

Police Chief Randy Parmer said the suspect, Jon McDonough, was wanted for sex crimes involving a juvenile.

“This was a very heinous crime and outside the normal fabric of our society,” said Parmer, who presented the award at Monday’s Wildwood Commission meeting.

McDonough was spotted Sept. 25 traveling in a pickup truck with his brother.

Parmer said when Clarkson and other officers stopped the truck on Main Street, the McDonough jumped out and put a gun to his own head, threatening suicide.

After a few minutes of negotiation, Clarkson persuaded the McDonough to put down the gun and surrender.

Mayor Ed Wolf said he taught both McDonough and his brother when he was a teacher at the middle school. After his arrest, McDonough committed suicide.

Clarkson said the victim is doing fine and is “the happiest that she’s ever been.”