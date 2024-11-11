Resident unhappy with piecemeal annexations at Hearty Host Lake Resort

A patchwork pattern of annexations is emerging at the former Wildwood Country Resort, now known as Hearty Host Lake Resort, where four more lots have been proposed for annexation to Wildwood.

The city annexed one home site several months ago.

Heushtein Moise requested the four-lot annexation. Commissioners heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance Monday and could take action by the end of the month.

An island surrounded by Wildwood and the Villages of Southern Oaks, the resort, south of County Road 44 near Buena Vista Boulevard, includes about 140 manufactured homes.

“We can’t do it one by one by one,” resident Allan Harris told commissioners, adding that the city should annex the entire resort.

Mayor Ed Wolf said some residents oppose annexation while others support it.

A new Sumter County policy requires annexation when improvements are made to a property within Wildwood’s joint planning area, where the city someday is expected to develop.

Earlier this year, commissioners annexed the resort property of Sarah Empey, who lives on the edge of the neighborhood adjacent to the city.