Neighbors oppose plans for subdivisions that would generate more traffic

A pair of proposed annexations and plans for residential subdivisions near County Road 466 in Oxford sparked opposition Monday from nearby residents at a Wildwood City Commission meeting.

Clyde S. Bexley is seeking annexation of about 40 acres along County Road 209 for the Oakridge project, expected to include about 160 single-family homes. About 20 letters were received opposing the project.

Across the road, ACM Orlando Properties is seeking annexation of 103 acres south of CR 466 for another residential subdivision called Canan Oaks.

Commissioners heard the first reading of annexation ordinances for both properties and could take final action by the end of the month.

Neither property is in Wildwood’s joint planning area, the designated area where the city is expected to develop. The Oakridge project either is not contiguous or barely contiguous to the city limits.

Janel Ortengrin, who lives in the adjacent rural community of Sumter Crossing, said the Oakridge annexation is “impermissible under Florida statutes” because it would be eight to 10 feet away from a tiny corner of the city limits.

She said the project would divide her community, where people seek to avoid The Villages and “want a little elbow room.”

Resident Gary Edwards said the addition of four homes per acre “destroys the area” while John LaFavour said homeowners are concerned about the impact on their property values.

He suggested another area would be more appropriate for the project.

Representing the developer, attorney Shelton Rice said he would evaluate the resident concerns and try to find solutions.

Mayor Ed Wolf said the Oakridge project is in an area where a potential U.S. 301 bypass could be built to remove truck traffic from the city’s downtown.

Ortengin also criticized the Canan Oaks project and said both developments would generate more traffic.

She said the subdivisions could aggravate a persistent odor problem at a wastewater facility near the Oxford Oaks subdivision.