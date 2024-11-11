Rosemary Piccola

Rosemary Rita Piccola of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the age of 89. She was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Oxford, N.J., and grew up in Hackettstown, N.J.

She graduated from Hackettstown H.S. in 1953. She was an honor student and a cheerleader. She attended Churchman’s Business School. She worked as a senior typist at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J., for 4 years. She later transferred to the Fort Riley Army Base in Junction City, Kansas for 1 year while her husband, Ralph, a student at Kansas State U. Rosemary and Ralph had been married on June 22, 1957.

They later resided in Manhattan, Kansas and after Ralph’s graduation, they moved to Johnstown, N.Y. They had 3 children who have all since passed away. They were Cynthia, Gregory, and Craig. They have 4 grandchildren, Gregory Jr., Raphael, Makayla, and Gabrielle Williams. They have 1 great-grandson, Gregory Williams.

The couple moved to the Villages after retirement in 1992 for 30 years and recently moved to the Carriage House Independent Living Facility in Oxford, Florida, for 6 yrs. They recently moved to Lady Lake. Rosemary had to be moved to the Cornerstone Hospice House in Lady Lake, where she quietly passed away with her husband Ralph of 67 years at her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carriage House at 4680 Bellwether Lane, Oxford, FL, on November 13, at 3 p.m. Interment at The Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park next to the graves of our 3 sons.