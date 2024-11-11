Shelves thinning out at supermarket to close in The Villages

Shelves are rapidly thinning out at a grocery slated to close in The Villages.

The Winn-Dixie supermarket at Lake Sumter Landing was one of three locations in The Villages acquired by ALDI in 2023.

A big banner hangs near the front door of the Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing announcing the impending closure of the store, which will see a $1.9 million remodeling job prior to reopening sometime in 2025 as an ALDI grocery store.

The store is scheduled to close on Dec. 1. But it appears doubtful that inventory will last that long.

The produce section has dramatically thinned out. On Monday, shoppers could still find green bananas. But customers who wanted red onions, were forced to settle for yellow or white onions. Grapes are gone. The familiar smiles of the workers in produce have also vanished.

The liquor area of the grocery store has bottles and beverages pushed closer and closer together to avoid an appearance that would suggest “last call for alcohol.” The Winn-Dixie liquor store, adjacent to the store, will close on Nov. 21, “Unless we sell out before then,” according to store management.

By the time shoppers reached the frozen foods section, it was obvious that stockers would not be replenishing the shelves of the freezers and coolers. Most of the frozen food items have been marked “Clearance 15% Off.”

The pharmacy has long since closed in the shrinking store and the health and beauty section shelves have fewer and fewer remaining items.

Shoppers in the store Monday varied from “regulars” who appeared horrified at what is happening, snowbirds who were oblivious to the news the store would be closing and a few bargain-hunting vultures.

What will happen to the Winn-Dixie employees at this location?

“Some associates have taken a position with ALDI, Some associates have taken a position at a nearby Winn-Dixie. Some associates will be taking severance and going elsewhere,” management said.

Weekly sales ads are not being honored during the waning days at the store. All sales are final and there will be no refunds.

ALDI also acquired the Winn-Dixie stores at La Plaza Grande and Pinellas Plaza.