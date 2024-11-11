Snowbird weighs in on baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha

To the Editor:

Yes, I am a renter. Yes, I am a snowbird. And yes, we are back.

First, here are some observations. The weather is fabulous. The place looks great (did you really have a hurricane?) The angry “aftermath” of the election is not what it was said to be. (We expected worse.)

But under the facade, there appears to be a great deal of tension.

I am talking about the baby fiasco as reported in the Village of DeLuna.

We come down on the side of compassion. Give them a break. Volunteer to help out the young couple. It might just do you some good.

Chris Alden

Snowbird