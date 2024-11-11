Villager must appear in court for refusal to remove stone landscaping

A Villager will be forced to appear in court this week due to his continued refusal to remove stone landscaping at his patio villa.

Garry Mang of the La Crescenta Villas is being sued by the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

He is the last homeowner standing after a “troll” lodged complaints against several property owners in the villa community for their stone landscaping. In a public hearing in June 2023, the homeowners were ordered by the CDD 2 board to replace their stone landscaping with sod. Many argued they were sold their homes with the stone landscaping already in place and were unaware it was a violation of the deed restriction. Some testified they bought their homes through Properties of The Villages and should have been warned the homes were non-compliant. With the exception of Mang, the other homeowners came into compliance and got rid of the stone.

Mang continues to be fined $50 per day for not coming into compliance. He said he owes more than $10,000 in fines.

Mang is scheduled to appear in an evidentiary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sumter County Court in front of Judge Michelle Morley. Court files indicate he will be confronted with a photo taken on Nov. 4, which clearly shows the stone remains in place at his home at 2810 Salamanca St.

Mang claims that documents show that the Developer originally intended for homes to be allowed to have stone, which is easier to maintain and preserves precious water.