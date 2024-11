To the Editor:

When you spend quite a bit of money to purchase a house in a 55+ community, you expect it to be 55+. The young couple could have bought elsewhere. I have spent my working years with jobs focused on children. I love them, but poke me with a fork … I’m done. And rules are rules. They should have never purchased in a senior community and the realtor should have never shown them the house.

Laura Laplace

Lady Lake