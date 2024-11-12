Children are not allowed to live in The Villages

To the Editor:

Many, many, many nearby cities, towns and neighborhoods (and three Villages!) already allow youngsters. What we value in The Villages is PEACE AND QUIET.

If this “exception” is allowed, it voids our signed Deed Restriction agreement and our promised environment. Then all bets are off – as to which neighborhoods will be worth living in – especially for those of us living with heart disease, strokes, neuropathy illnesses, who must avoid stress (or begin overburdening our already overwhelmed health network!) Use common sense!

Such a radical change is NOT a good thing:

Lower property values because we’re a “Senior Community” whose rules are no longer being enforced. Break one rule, what’s next? The house next door growing who-knows-what in the front yard? Becoming an animal shelter? Or a golf cart dealership? Or being painted red? Makes buyers nervous. Noise. Young families “party.” No other kids in the area = bored kids getting into trouble, etc. We’ve lived through “unauthorized kids in the neighborhood” before. It becomes a disaster, and we don’t feel like moving.

Lisa Anders

Village of Chatham