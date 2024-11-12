Resident of The Villages found to be in possession of fentanyl

A resident of The Villages was jailed after he was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

Mark Christopher Davis, 57, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was driving a four-door utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield when he disobeyed a red light, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that the Ohio native was driving on a suspended license.

During a search, Davis was found to be in possession of a piece of paper with a substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Davis, who has a previous criminal history, was placed in a patrol car and transported to the Marion County Jail. The deputy checked his patrol car and found a bag which contained fentanyl concealed in the back seat.

The camera in the patrol car had captured surveillance of Davis trying to stomp on the bag and eat its contents. A powdery residue of fentanyl was found on his shoes.

Davis is facing several drug charges and was booked at the jail on $12,500 bond.