Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Travelers during busy holiday season reminded to make safety a priority

Every year in November, as the hurricane season begins winding down, we start looking forward to the fast-approaching holiday season.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol, and their public safety partners want to remind Florida residents and visitors that we all have a collective responsibility to arrive alive as we travel the highway this holiday season.

Millions of people will travel across Florida during the next two months. As we look forward to sharing time with our family and friends, remember that the most important part of the holiday season is arriving safely at your destination.

Last year, on Thanksgiving week (the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day), there were 7,308 crashes on Florida roads. The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving week, while the least occurred on Thanksgiving Day. There were 43 total fatalities during that 5-day travel period.

To cover the many ways, you and your family can practice safe travel, FLHSMV will provide multi-phased messaging throughout November and December to ensure that no matter what your plans, they include safe travel to and from your holiday destination.

As you celebrate this holiday season, FLHSMV has helpful tips and resources that will make your holiday travel safe and secure. To read more, visit the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.

 

 

