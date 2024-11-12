83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Woman driving mother’s car arrested after discovery of fentanyl

By Staff Report
Ashley Finley
Ashley Finley

A woman driving her mother’s car was arrested after fentanyl was found in the vehicle.

Ashley Lynn Finley, 26, of Lady Lake, was driving a tannish-gray Nissan at about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6 when she rolled through a stop sign at Eagles Nest Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The report noted she had male passengers who have had “previous law enforcement encounters” and are known “narcotics users.”

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The report also noted Finely was in possession of two cell phones.

The West Virginia native was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

