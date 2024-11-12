83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
You need to know the whole story about baby and her mother

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Shame, shame on anyone who would complain about an innocent newborn baby! The baby’s mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in her pregnancy! Now that the baby is born the mother is able to receive treatment and is horrifically sick!
The family is trying to help out and do whatever they can so the mother can get better. People are so mean, they LOVE to run their mouths about things they know nothing about! Shame, shame on your heartless people!

Michelle Schultz
Village of Pine Hills

 

