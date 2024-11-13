81 F
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Angela Puleo Vincent, 86, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, and long-time resident of Tampa, Florida, died October 28, 2024.

She was born on September 25, 1938, the daughter of Thomas and Nancy Puleo of Tampa, Florida. Angie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Angie was pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years, Jim Vincent.

She leaves behind son Jimmy (Mary) Vincent, daughter Donna Vincent DeNisco, three grandchildren, Alysa DeNisco Cook (J.D.), Jay DeNisco and Leah DeNisco, two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Cameron Cook, her two sisters Florence (Joe) Papia and Elizabeth Mercado.

Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.

