Gary Richard Grippo

Gary Richard Grippo, 85 of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2024 He was born in Stamford, CT on September 3, 1939, the son of Michael R. Grippo and Ida F. Grippo.

He graduated from Stamford High School in 1957. Gary was an original member of the Black Road Auto Club of Stamford, CT. From the late 60s to 1980 he coached many softball and touch football teams. He was a master plumber and worked for various companies before starting his own business, Riverside Plumbing. Gary co-owned with his brother Michael, Riverside Carvel from 1975-1977.

In 1980 he moved to Florida an opened a sports bar with his brother named The Inn-Field Pub in Fort Lauderdale and got his pilot’s license because of his love for flying. Gary met and married Florence and they moved to Montana in 1994, and he re-opened his Riverside Plumbing business. Gary moved back to Florida in 2018 and lived in the Villages where he had many friends and enjoyed retirement. He loved to fly fish in Montana and enjoyed playing golf in Florida. He was a diehard Yankees fan and loved Colony Pizza, it was always his first stop whenever he returned to Stamford.

He is survived by his wife Florence Grippo, a brother Michael Grippo (Marsha) of Ocala FL. Daughters, Toni Madonna (Jimmy) of Stamford, CT, Patty Pappas of Milford, CT, Michele Pellini (Gary) of SC and a son Michael Grippo (Jennifer) of Milford, CT. Grandchildren Jennifer, Samantha, CJ, Kylie and Ava great-grandchildren Cody, Mason and Parks He is also survived by stepchildren and step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Michael R Grippo & Ida F Grippo.