Others should share in cost of Lake Sumter Landing renovation project

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I read with interest that the Developer is not willing to assist by withholding funds to repair the dock and boardwalk. It was suggested that there are other ways to obtain funds such as FEMA or insurance companies. Now we have the last resort, charge people living south of County Road 466. Does anyone recall how they wanted to charge residents south of County 466 to repair the Morse Bridge? It was then brought up to have a toll booth to charge people living north of 466 a toll to use our bridge. Are residents going to charge a fee for residents living north of 466 to walk on our dock and boardwalk? I would then suggest toll booths be installed and they can use Sun Pass or EZ Pass. Community Watch can monitor the traffic and ensure the tolls will be paid. Does anyone have any other suggestions?

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

