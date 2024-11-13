Richard Perry Reid

73.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Reid of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Mason, Michigan.

Rich was born in Lansing, MI on August 10, 1945. He passed away peacefully November 7, 2024. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Arsie & Lily Mae Reid.

Rich was a deeply devoted family man and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda; his children Julie (Alan) Spalding; Dave (Kim) Reid; grandsons Alex (Virginia) Reid & Ryan Reid; great grandson Elias Reid.

Rich retired from Nabisco after 30 years of dedicated service. He then joined his wife and son in the family owned insurance agency in Mason, MI.

Rich enjoyed playing golf and his many fishing and hunting trips with his son, grandsons and many friends. He was a long standing, active member of The Lions Club of Mason, MI.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Villages Hospital and the exceptionally compassionate care he received during his short stay at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages.

