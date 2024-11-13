Suspected tire thief nabbed with ‘abundance’ of tires

Police have arrested a suspect in the theft of tires from a Lady Lake tire store.

Brian Weaver, 42, of Ocala, had been spotted on the night of Nov. 7 at Boulevard Tire Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The manager of the business noted Weaver’s suspicious behavior and ordered Weaver to leave the premises.

“I will come back later,” Weaver told the manager.

As a precaution, the manager snapped photos of Weaver’s GMC pickup truck.

Weaver returned to the business later that night, hauling a 53-foot enclosed semi-trailer. He selected five tires, loaded them into the trailer and drove away.

An officer pulled Weaver over in the vicinity of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

Weaver admitted he had taken the tires and said he planned to sell them to another tire shop. Three tires were identified as the tires stolen from Boulevard Tire Center. The remaining tires could not be identified due to “the abundance of tires” in Weaver’s trailer.

He was arrested on charges of theft, burglary and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $8,500 bond.

The Colorado native was previously convicted of theft in 2013 and 2020.