Was there systemic fraud in the 2024 election? Do the current election results implicate massive Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election? Are both parties actively promoting election integrity? How can we achieve election integrity going forward? These are questions that need answers!

Was there systemic fraud in the 2024 election? We don’t know for sure at this time, but if the democrats did commit systemic fraud, the margin was too “big to rig.”

Do the current election results implicate massive Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election? Trump’s approximate vote totals in 2016, 2020 and 2024 were 63.0, 74.2 and 71.7 million votes respectively. It is known that the Republicans did greatly increase monitoring in 2024. That would have minimized voter fraud if it was going on. Democrat approximate vote totals in 2016, 2020 and 2024 were 65.8, 81.3 and 66.7 million votes respectively. The two important things to notice here are that Trump lost the election where he had the most votes by far. The even more important thing is that the Democrat vote totals for 2016 and 2024 were very close, but in 2020 the Biden total was 23% higher than the average of the year before and the year after that election. Statistically, that is virtually impossible. To make it even more improbable, Biden didn’t even campaign, spending most of his time in his basement, while Trump was getting record numbers attending his rallies. In addition, in 2020, Trump was initially ahead in all the battleground states before they stopped the counting. Then when counting resumed, suddenly Biden had a flood of votes.

Are both parties actively promoting election integrity? Nothing could be clearer than recognizing that the Republicans want election integrity while the Democrats want opportunities for fraud in many different areas. Some of these include: 1) not wanting voter rolls to be cleaned up, 2) wanting uncontrolled mail in voting, 3) wanting long voting periods even including voting after the election 4) not requiring voter ID, and 5) not wanting verification and traceability. I believe the foundation ideology behind this difference is moral and spiritual. Conservative Republicans believe in God and His moral law including caring for others, fairness and absence of partiality. The democrats are diametrically opposite with hate for God and a rebellion against Him and his character. They are pragmatic as opposed to principled and believe the ends justify the means. They employ every dirty trick in the book to destroy their opposition and maintain power.

How can we achieve election integrity going forward? Credit card companies keep an exact list of their customers and they can verify every transaction for all payments. Google not only tracks all their customers, but can trace where they have travelled. We are not limited by technology. We could make sure that every vote is verifiable and traceable. Everyone claims to want every vote to count, but they don’t want to be able to verify and trace every vote since that would make fraud very difficult! An additional thing needed to ensure a fair election is to identify possible fraud using statistical tools to both locate possible irregularities and investigate them when they are found. This could be done by the opposite party having the authority to perform statistical audits and then using them to disqualify the percentage of votes that would be predicted to be fraudulent in the population based upon the sampling results. In sports, if people cheat, they get disqualified, Period! In elections when we see cheating in a precinct, county or state the votes for that candidate should be voided in that physical area. Also, I think it would be interesting to see which party all the dead people vote for.

What we need is to set up a voting system that is verifiable and traceable and only count votes that are verifiable and traceable. All other votes would be thrown out. If that violates any privacy rights, so be it. That should make everyone happy since every legitimate vote would count and no legitimate vote would be made void by illegitimate votes.

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.