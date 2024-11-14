80 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Dad who didn’t pay child support caught driving on suspended license

By Staff Report
Brian Gist
Brian Gist

A father who didn’t pay child support has been jailed for driving on a suspended license.

Brian Heath Gist, 49, of Summerfield, was driving a white four-door sedan at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Belleview when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy checked the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. The deputy confirmed that the Indiana native’s license had been suspended on Oct. 14 due to the delinquent support, according to the arrest report. Gist claimed he did not know his license had been suspended.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.

