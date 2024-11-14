Provide a little Christmas cheer for those who need it most

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is collecting Christmas decorations to bring a little cheer to those who need it this holiday season.

Have something you brought with you from up north? It’s perfect item that the sheriff’s office is seeking for families who are struggling.

Area residents can donate the decorations to the sheriff’s office annex located at 8033 E. CR 466 The Villages. The donated items, which can be anything from trees to nativity scenes, will be transported to the Sumter County Fairgrounds, where a volunteer organization sorts the items and sets the items up like they would be displayed in a store. Families are then invited to shop at the “store” and select items free of charge.

New items also are welcomed. Trees, ornaments, lights, indoor and outdoor decorations all are needed. Anything that will give a home the feeling of Christmas will be much appreciated by a family that although is making a living, just doesn’t have enough money for the extras during the holidays.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10. They can be dropped off at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Villages Annex, 8033 E County Road 466, near the corner of Morse Boulevard. Call (352) 689-4600 for more information. Donations will be accepted during business hours ONLY, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Please DO NOT drop things off on the weekend