Villagers frustrated by pace of hurricane debris collection

Villagers are frustrated by the slow pace of debris collection after Hurricane Milton.

The hurricane brought powerful wind and rain when it struck in October in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. A great deal of debris was left in its wake.

The Villages District Government is seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the collection of the debris. FEMA has strict procedures that must be followed by the contractor hired for the cleanup. The regular garbage crews cannot collect the debris.

Residents are sick and tired of looking at piles of debris.

“It’s been over a month since Hurricane Milton struck The Villages and only one district has been cleaned of debris? If it takes that long, it could be next year by the time all districts debris is picked up by the one and only contractor,” said Bruce Kanvin of the Village of Hemingway.

He said he can’t help but wonder why The Villages is not the model of efficiency it was for so many years.

“Boy, have things gone downhill in The Villages since the grandkids took over. This mess would have been cleaned up in no time when Gary Morse was in charge,” he said.

According to an announcement issued this week by The Villages District Government, debris collection has been completed in Community Development District 2 and at the recreation centers. Collection is currently taking place in Community Development Districts 1 and 4.

“Debris removal must be accurately coordinated, tracked, and separated (by District) for FEMA reimbursement purposes; so, this is a carefully planned, monitored, and executed operation,” The Villages District Government said in its announcement.

However, Sue Ankrum of the Village of Pine Ridge believes the government bureaucracy is out of step with the expectations of the residents.

“I’ve lived in The Villages for 10 years and have never seen our roads look so bad for so long! We’ve had hurricanes here and the debris has been picked up within days! I am so disappointed in the Morse family waiting for FEMA so that they don’t have to pay to have our roads and the debris picked up,” she said. “We pay amenity fees for this very reason. If they would clean up the palm trees to begin with, our roads, wouldn’t look so bad!! Very disgusted with The Villages and how bad our community looks for over a month and a half!”

