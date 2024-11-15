69.3 F
The Villages
Friday, November 15, 2024
Alligator attempting to camoflague in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This alligator in The Villages believes that having a bit of vegetation on top of his snout makes him invisible to his next meal. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Alligator attempting to camouflage in The Villages
Alligator attempting to camouflage in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

