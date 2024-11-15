Can’t ignore problem of children living in The Villages

You can’t ignore the problem of children living in The Villages.

It’s been the subject of outrage in the Village of DeLuna where a baby is reportedly living.

This summer there was a simmering fury when four grandchildren took up residence in the Village of Linden.

The deed restrictions in The Villages indicate that no one under the age of 19 can live in a home for more than 30 days.

However, the problem lies in enforcement.

Residents have naively believed they could pick up the phone, report the infraction and get it resolved. But it’s not that easy. Enforcement against children living in the home is not a responsibility of Community Standards. It’s a matter for the Developer. Residents have been surprised when the Developer has shown little interest in enforcing the rule against children. They have been shocked when a Developer’s representative has suggested the residents could file a lawsuit and go to court to try to force the removal of children from a neighboring home.

Recently, the Developer seemed eager to hand over the enforcement of certain internal deed restrictions to the community development districts. Those supervisors, hearing from residents who have been frustrated by the lack of enforcement, were initially tempted to step in and take a look. When they discovered the burden of enforcement could be an expensive hornet’s nest, they backed off.

So who’s left living in an uncomfortable situation? The purchasers of dream homes who sought to live out their retirement in a 55+ community.

