Friday, November 15, 2024
Husband arrested after ‘Bible thumper’ wife pours out his rum

By Staff Report
Comments
Ronald Footit
Ronald Footit

An enraged man was arrested after his “Bible thumper” wife poured out his rum.

Ronald Wane Footit, 58, of Lake Panasoffkee, is facing a charge of battery following his arrest Wednesday when he was taken into custody at his home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Footit was apparently angry with his wife who poured his rum down the sink when she found him drinking at about 2 a.m. that morning, the report said. After she poured out the rum, he popped open a beer.

A struggle ensued over keys, an iPad and a phone. The woman did not want Footit to drive, due to his level of intoxication.

Footit, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, allegedly pushed his wife onto a bed. She called 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that Footit had bloodshot eyes, was staggering and “smelled of alcohol.” The retired paramedic claimed the woman had attacked him after he called her a “Bible thumper” for pouring out his rum.

The Connecticut native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially booked without bond.

