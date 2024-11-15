I no longer golf but still pay to support the courses

To the Editor:

Those of us who do not live alone in a hut in the forest live in a society. We do not stand in the square and scream obscenities when we get angry because that would offend others. On hot days, we do not shed all our clothing when we go to the postal station because old naked people walking their dogs would scare the other dogs. Some of us even stop at stop signs. We adapt our behavior to what is acceptable in that society so that we can enjoy its innumerable benefits. I never had children, but my support of the public schools helped to produce citizens who, for the most part, the very most part, would keep that society going. Better people, better neighborhoods, better cities, better states, better country. I can no longer play golf, but I am happy to support our golf courses so that society benefits. I want our golfers to have a wonderful and healthy pastime. I’m fine with helping to pay for water that I don’t use, for paths that I don’t walk on, for flowers that I will never see. Each of these contributions makes our little society here a better one. It’s too easy, especially as we age into our final years on this planet, to become so insular that we can’t think of anyone else but ourselves. I think we all need try a little harder to think of others.

Doris Bryant

Village of Briar Meadow