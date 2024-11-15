Resident of The Villages tracked down after fleeing scene of crash

A resident of The Villages has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash earlier this month.

David Carmen Donofrio, 54, who lives at 2714 Castillo Drive in the Village of Santiago, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Jersey native had been driving a blue 2022 Ford pickup when he was involved in an accident at about 10 p.m. Nov. 8 at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real, according to an arrest report. He fled the scene of the crash.

His truck was disabled in the crash and had to be towed from the scene. An inventory of the truck prior to towing turned up cocaine, marijuana, pills for which Donofrio did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Donofrio, who had been arrested with drugs in September, is facing numerous drug charges as well as a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.