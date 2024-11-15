56 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 16, 2024
type here...

Resident of The Villages tracked down after fleeing scene of crash

By Staff Report
Comments
David Carmen Donofrio
David Carmen Donofrio

A resident of The Villages has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash earlier this month.

David Carmen Donofrio, 54, who lives at 2714 Castillo Drive in the Village of Santiago, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Jersey native had been driving a blue 2022 Ford pickup when he was  involved in an accident at about 10 p.m. Nov. 8 at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real, according to an arrest report. He fled the scene of the crash.

His truck was disabled in the crash and had to be towed from the scene. An inventory of the truck prior to towing turned up cocaine, marijuana, pills for which Donofrio did not have a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Donofrio, who had been arrested with drugs in September, is facing numerous drug charges as well as a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I no longer golf but still pay to support the courses

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is no longer golfing, but doesn’t mind paying to support the courses. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Ugly post-election incidents in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident has a message for MAGA followers and describes some ugly post-election incidents in The Villages.

Sumter County tries to pull a fast one

A Village of Pinellas resident is urging his fellow taxpayers to pay attention as Sumter County is trying to pull a fast one. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Be careful what you wish for with Hooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers a word of caution for the Villager who is so eager for Hooters to arrive. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kids living in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident weighs in on the children in The Villages controversy - and asks a question about The Villages Charter School.

Photos