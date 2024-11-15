Sandra Poklar

Sandra M. Poklar, 85, a resident of The Villages, FL, and formerly of Kane, PA, passed away November 9, 2024, at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital, The Villages. Born on October 18, 1939, in New Castle, PA, she was the daughter of Thomas, Sr. and Josephine (Paglia) Pagley.

Sandy was a 1957 graduate of Union Township High School in New Castle, and a 1960 nursing graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH. Throughout her life, Sandy maintained her passion for being a Registered Nurse and caring for others. In New Castle, Sandy met her husband, Frederick “Fritz” Poklar, and after their marriage on August 8, 1964, they established their first home in Kane. Sandy worked in the emergency room at the Kane Community Hospital for many years, retiring in 1998. In 2000, Sandy and Fritz moved to The Villages, where they both enjoyed the warm weather and various clubs and activities.

While in Kane, Sandy and Fritz welcomed two sons, Thomas, and Steven. During their years in Kane, she was active with family and friends, being a full-time mom for many years before returning to work. Sandy was a parishioner of St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church and an active golfer at the Kane Country Club and bowler at the Kane Elks club. She also enjoyed chatting with friends and neighbors over a cup of coffee. Aside from being the neighborhood nurse, her other passion was cooking, and would often share homemade dishes with those close to her.

After retiring to The Villages, Sandy and Fritz maintained strong ties to friends in the Kane area, returning for summer visits. Sandy also made new friends in The Villages, cooking and sharing various dishes while continuing to meet people for coffee. She kept playing golf, achieving a hole-in-one in 2006, while being active in various events for the Alhambra Village, The Villages Nurses Club, and different game and card clubs. Sandy also enjoyed watching Penn State football games with members of the Tri-County / Villages Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association.

Surviving Sandy are her sons Tom (Robin) of Erie, PA, and Steven of The Villages. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, her parents, brothers Thomas, Jr., Donald, Richard, and sisters Charlotte and Lucille.

There will be a viewing at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162, on Thursday, November 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then a funeral Mass at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL, on November 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Sandy’s final resting place will be with Fritz, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.