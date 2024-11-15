55.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Sumter County residents can track hurricane debris collection online

By Staff Report
Sumter County is continuing the debris removal operations following Hurricane Milton.

Due to the extensive damage and large volume of debris, the cleanup process is expected to take several more weeks to complete.

Thompson Consulting Services, Sumter County’s monitoring contractor, deployed trucks for debris removal on Oct. 21.

As of now,Coleman and Webster have been fully completed. Most of Bushnell has also seen significant progress. Crews are also focusing on other areas of the county, outside of the city limits to clear debris.

To help residents track the progress of debris removal in their neighborhoods, Sumter County has created an interactive map layer on its website. The map allows residents to see where debris removal has been completed and what areas are still being worked on. You can access the Sumter County Debris Removal Map 

Residents are asked to note that this will be a single pickup effort, and once the storm debris is removed, there will not be a second collection. Residents are encouraged to place their debris in the right-of-way as soon as possible to ensure it is picked up.

For additional information or to report debris issues, contact the Citizen Information Center at 352-689-4400 or visit the county’s recovery resources page at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/recovery

